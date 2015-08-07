* Dividend targeted for 2015
* Q2 net income better than expected
* Sees risk costs 0.9-1.1 bln in 2015
* Confirms full year targets
By Angelika Gruber and Victoria Bryan
VIENNA, Aug 7 Austria's Erste Group Bank
said on Friday it was aiming to restore dividend
payments for 2015, after reporting better than expected
second-quarter results which were boosted by improving
economies across central and eastern Europe.
Recovering from a record loss last year, the third-largest
lender in eastern Europe is also benefiting from not having
operations in Russia and Ukraine, where its regional rivals
UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank
International have suffered due to the economic crisis
in those countries.
"With the exception of Austria and Croatia, we do have
relatively good growth in our region," Chief Executive Andreas
Treichl told analysts, adding the group would not be moving into
any new countries, including Poland.
After Erste shareholders were left empty-handed last year,
analysts were on average predicting a dividend of 0.55 euros a
share for this year.
Treichl declined to comment on how much investors might get,
saying it depended on new capital regulations.
Shares in the group rose over 2 percent after it reported a
second-quarter net profit of 261.4 million euros, beating the
average of analysts' forecasts of 239 million euros given in a
Reuters poll.
Erste Group, whose main markets include Austria, Czech
Republic and Romania, said low-risk customer loans now account
for 78.2 percent of its loan portfolio, the highest level since
the start of the financial crisis in September 2008, while
non-performing loans declined to 7.7 percent of gross loan
volume, the lowest since December 2010.
Despite the improvement, Treichl stuck to the group's 2015
targets, saying uncertainties remained due to possible
regulatory changes, including consumer protection schemes in
Croatia and after Austria's financial watchdog proposed in June
higher capital requirements for large banks.
Treichl said Hungary was the only country that didn't
contribute to profits in the first half, but said he was
confident it would break even in the second half before a return
to profit in 2016 thanks to an improving backdrop and plans by
the country to reduce its banking tax.
Erste's common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio under
Basel III rules rose to 11.3 percent of risk-adjusted assets
from 10.6 percent at the end of 2014.
Bank Austria said earlier this week it took a hit to profit
from its Ukraine business but said it doesn't expect the decline
in Russian profits to worsen in the second half.
($1 = 0.9159 euros)
