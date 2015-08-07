VIENNA Aug 7 Austria's Erste Group Bank
aims to pay a dividend for 2015, management said on
Friday after the group reported better than expected second
quarter results.
The bank, which did not pay a dividend for 2014, is also in
talks with various parties for the sale of non-performing loans
in Romania, and expects news on the matter in the third quarter.
The bank's management also ruled out acquisitions to enter
new countries for the next few years and said it was preparing
to issue additional tier one equity next year.
"We are preparing ourselves but we have not made a final
decision because we are waiting until we get clarity from the
regulators," Chief Financial Officer Gernot Mittendorfer told
analysts on a conference call.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)