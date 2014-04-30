BRIEF-Southwest Georgia Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.42
* Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation reports record earnings per share for 2017 first quarter
VIENNA, April 30 Erste Group Bank's first-quarter net profit fell 42 percent to 103 million euros ($142 million) due to subdued loan demand, persistently low interest rates and unfavourable currency exchange rates, it said on Wednesday.
The drop was less steep than had been expected. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit of 88 million euros, on average. ($1 = 0.7237 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Perry)
JUBA, April 25 South Sudan has secured $106 million from the World Bank and the African Development Bank, in part to pay for food imports as millions face starvation and to fund the construction of a road to trade partner Kenya, its finance minister said.