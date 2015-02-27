Feb 27 Erste Group says:

* Would Like To Expand Into Poland But This No-go area for next couple years

* Ceo says awaiting regulatory clarity on dividend policy, would like to maintain 30 percent payout ratio

* Erste group ceo says no major acquisitions planned for 2015 or 2016

* Erste Group in discussions on systemic risk buffer, ceo says unsure whether will lead to higher regulatory capital target

* Erste group says expects profit in hungary in 2016

* Erste group says won't sell securities for quantitative easing programme Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)