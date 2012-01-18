BRIEF-AQ Estate says existence of material uncertainties may cast doubt on Co's ability to continue as going concern
* Issues clarification on why the auditor did not have any comment for year ended 31 Dec 2016
PRAGUE Jan 18 Erste Group Bank will reach the new capital ratio requirement of 9 percent by mid-2012 unless something dramatic would happen and the bank plans to go beyond that level, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said on Wednesday.
Speaking to journalists on a visit in Prague, he said Erste
may face a rating downgrade after Standard & Poor's cut Austria's rating but it would have little impact on the bank.
Treichl said Greece will need a lot of luck for its talks with private creditors on a bond swap to succeed.
He said there was a good chance the economic situation in central and eastern Europe, where the Austrian lender operates, would improve in the second half of 2012. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka)
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank needed to change its current monetary policy "in a timely manner", warning that very low interest rates had caused problems in some parts of the world.