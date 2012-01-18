PRAGUE Jan 18 Erste Group Bank will reach the new capital ratio requirement of 9 percent by mid-2012 unless something dramatic would happen and the bank plans to go beyond that level, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists on a visit in Prague, he said Erste

may face a rating downgrade after Standard & Poor's cut Austria's rating but it would have little impact on the bank.

Treichl said Greece will need a lot of luck for its talks with private creditors on a bond swap to succeed.

He said there was a good chance the economic situation in central and eastern Europe, where the Austrian lender operates, would improve in the second half of 2012. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka)