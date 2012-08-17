VIENNA Aug 17 Around a quarter of Austrian
lender Erste Group Bank's customers with Swiss
franc-denominated loans have now switched to euro financing or
to loans that amortise rather than come due upon maturity, its
the Vienna-based lender said on Friday.
The Swiss franc's strength amid the euro zone debt crisis
has made it more expensive to service such loans, prompting
banks to suggest customers swap out into more conventional
domestic financing to avoid currency risk.
Erste said a campaign it has run since last autumn had
persuaded more than 2,500 customers to switch out of foreign
currency mortgages worth around 400 million euros ($495
million).
Another 1,500 foreign currency borrowers had converted loans
repayable upon maturity into amortisation loans worth around
270 million euros, it said.
Nearly one in every four private loans in Austria are
denominated in foreign currency, with just over 34 billion euros
outstanding in Swiss franc loans held by private individuals, it
said. Many borrowed in francs to tap low interest rates for
mortgages.
At Erste Bank around 14,000 private individuals still have 2
billion euros worth of foreign currency loans. The average loan
was around 150,000 euros.
($1=0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)