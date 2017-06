VIENNA Jan 15 Austrian bank Erste Group is writing down its goodwill by 300 million euros ($401 million), mainly for its Romanian subsidiary BCR, it said on Tuesday.

Erste said it expected to post a net profit of about 450 million euros for 2012 as a result of the writedown and the recently announced disposal of its Ukranian subsidiary, but would propose a dividend for 2012. ($1=0.7482 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)