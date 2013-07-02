LONDON, July 2 Erste Group Bank stock
was offered at between 18.50 euros and 19.15 euros in a placing
on Tuesday, traders said, sending its shares down around 4
percent.
The Austrian lender announced the plans last week and said
it aimed to raise around 660 million euros ($858 million) to
help repay state aid received during the financial
crisis.
"Erste placing (was) offered at 18.50 euros - 19.15 euros,"
a London-based brokerage said in a trading note to clients.
The stock was among the worst hit in early deals, leading
fallers in the STOXX Europe 600 Banking index.
J.P. Morgan Securities, Morgan Stanley Bank AG and Erste
Group Bank AG are acting as joint global coordinators and joint
bookrunners. Commerzbank and ING Bank are acting as co-lead
managers on the capital increase.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, Michael Shields and Blaise
Robinson; editing by Simon Jessop)