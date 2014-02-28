VIENNA Feb 28 Austria's Erste Group Bank expects to gain clarity on the likely impact of a European Central Bank examination of its assets by mid-year, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said.

"By mid-year we would get a better feeling what this means for us," Treichl told analysts on a conference call monitored by Reuters after the bank reported 2013 results on Friday.

The ECB's asset quality review (AQR) is part of a wide-ranging examination of 128 of the euro zone's largest banks to address lingering doubts about their health. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)