PRAGUE Feb 28 Erste Group's Czech bank Ceska Sporitelna will pay 7.6 billion crowns ($388.60 million) in dividends for 2012, helped by strong capital buffers, its Chief Financial Officer Dusan Baran said on Thursday.

Ceska Sporitelna, the country's second-biggest bank, said its 2012 net profit rose 21.8 percent to 16.6 billion crowns. ($1 = 19.5572 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Birrane)