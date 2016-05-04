BRIEF-Travelers Companies files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
VIENNA May 4 Austrian lender Erste Group reported a bigger than expected first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by a fall in its rate of non-performing loans.
Net profit in the first three months of the year rose to 274.7 million euros ($315.6 million) from 225.8 million in the same period a year earlier, the company said. The average forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts was 219 million euros. ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: