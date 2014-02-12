(Corrects percentage change in first paragraph from three
quarters to nearly 90 percent)
* Data suggest Q4 loss of around 370 mln euros
* Erste cites goodwill writedowns, tax effects
* Still plans to pay dividend
* Shares fall 0.9 pct, lag sector
VIENNA, Feb 11 Austrian lender Erste Group's
net profit slumped by nearly 90 percent to around 60
million euros ($81.9 million) in 2013 as goodwill writedowns and
tax effects hit the bottom line, it said on Tuesday.
Based on the 430.3 million euros it made in the first nine
months, that suggested a preliminary loss of around 370 million
euros in the fourth quarter alone. Its results were due only on
Feb. 28.
Central and eastern Europe's third-biggest lender had
generated 2012 net profit of 483.5 million euros.
Its shares fell 1.6 percent to 27.74 euros by 1601 GMT,
while the Stoxx European bank sector index rose 1.1
percent.
Erste had in December announced a goodwill writedown of
around 350 million euros, primarily for its Romanian unit.
"While the operating result, risk costs and the performance
of the Romanian subsidiary BCR was in line with management
guidance, goodwill write-downs and tax effects negatively
impacted net profit," it said.
Erste said it had only partly recognised deferred tax
assets for tax losses carried forward as they were unlikely to
be realised within a reasonable time frame.
"This is directly related to the persistently high banking
tax burden on the Austrian tax group as well as goodwill
write-downs over the past years," it said. "In a fully loaded
Basel 3 capital scenario, this measure is capital neutral."
It said its non-performing loan ratio held stable
quarter-on-quarter in 2013, while the NPL coverage ratio rose
year-on-year. Its fully loaded Basel 3 common equity tier 1
ratio also rose amid higher common equity tier 1 capital and
lower risk-weighted assets. It was not more specific.
"Erste Group intends to pay a dividend on common stock in
2013," it added, but said its payout proposal would be announced
only on Feb. 28.
($1 = 0.7327 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Heavens)