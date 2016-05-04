* Net profit beats forecasts

* Czech Republic drives down income from fees

* Central European economic conditions improving (Adds detail, CEO comment)

By Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

VIENNA, May 4 A drop in income from banking fees in its most important foreign market took the shine off a 22 percent rise in net profit for Austrian lender Erste Group , sending its shares down 2.5 percent on Wednesday.

Net fee and commission income fell around 4 percent, mainly because of regulatory cost controls on bank and credit card fees in the Czech Republic, where the fall was roughly 8 percent.

But the lender said its rate of bad loans had improved as the economic outlook for markets across central and eastern Europe brightened.

Erste posted net profit of 274.7 million euros ($315.6 million) in the first three months of the year, beating an average forecast of 219 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Its shares had fallen 2.5 percent to 24.24 euros by 1135 GMT, on market disappointment over the fall in fee income.

"It looks worse than it actually is," Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said of the decline in fees.

The figure for a year earlier was inflated by an extraordinary booking of 25 million euros in the Czech Republic, making the comparison unflattering, he said.

Erste's overall net interest income was roughly flat, partly because of low interest rates, it said.

The bank, which operates across central and eastern Europe, said its net impairment loss shrank by more than two thirds to 56.4 million euros from 183.1 million euros a year earlier, mainly due to the improving loan situation.

"For the first time since the end of 2009, non-performing loans fell to below 9 billion euros, accounting for 6.7 percent of gross loan volume," Treichl said in a statement.

Erste's operating profit, however, fell 16 percent, partly because it booked most of the contributions it expects to make to deposit insurance schemes this year early, the company said.

Low interest rates would remain a challenge this year, Erste said, adding that it expected a lower operating result in Hungary because of falling sales, though banking levies it paid there fell by about half in the quarter to 27.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexandra Hudson)