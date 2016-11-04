* Q3 operating profit falls 10 pct year-on-year
* Net profit 337.4 mln euros vs forecast 340 mln
* Shares fall 7 percent
By Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
VIENNA, Nov 4 Low interest rates hit operating
profit at Erste Group in the third quarter, the
Austrian bank said on Friday, sparking a bout of profit taking
in its shares despite an increase in net earnings.
The bank, which operates across central and eastern Europe,
said its ratio of bad loans to total lending had improved and it
was on track to double its annual dividend to 1 euro a share.
But a 10 percent year-on-year drop in operating profit
raised doubts among some analysts about its future performance.
"The question here is how sustainable these profits are and
I think what people here are doing is taking profits slightly
because the stock has developed well in recent months," said one
analyst, who declined to be named.
At 1120 GMT, Erste shares were down 7 percent at 26.18
euros, within a European banking index down 1.6 percent. The
stock hit a high for this year of 29.59 euros late last month.
Net profit rose about 22 percent year-on-year to 337.4
million euros ($374.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30,
compared with an average forecast of 340 million euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts. The bank's bad loan ratio fell to 5.5
percent from 7.4 percent a year earlier.
Erste was among the dozen worst-performing banks in a stress
test of 51 major European lenders this year, but said on Friday
it was well within bounds set by supervisors such as the
European Central Bank.
"Erste Group already significantly exceeds all regulatory
requirements to be met by 2019," Chief Executive Andreas Treichl
said in a letter to shareholders, adding solid economic growth
in the region had driven rising loan demand.
Erste's fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio, a measure
of capital strength and the main yardstick in the stress test,
rose to 12.7 percent at the end of the third quarter from 12.0
percent at the end of 2015, the point the test was based on.
"Interest income from government bond investments has been
eroding slowly but steadily," Treichl said, highlighting the
difficulties banks face from low interest rates.
He added, however, the bank should in future be able to pay
stable dividends. Asked in a conference call with analysts what
that meant for the proportion of earnings paid out as dividends,
he said: "There is an upside potential".
