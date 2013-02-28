VIENNA Feb 28 Erste Group Bank said on Thursday it aimed to keep operating results flat in 2013 by using cost cuts to compensate for tepid loan demand.

"Erste Group targets a stable operating result for 2013. This is expected to be achieved by offsetting slightly lower operating income as a result of moderate loan demand and the low interest rate environment with lower operating costs," it said, adding year-on-year operating performance should improve in the last three quarters of 2013.

The Austrian bank swung to a fourth-quarter net loss after minorities of 113.8 million euros ($149.2 million) from a year-earlier profit of 254.1 million. Ten analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a loss of 139 million euros.

It proposed reinstating a dividend of 0.4 euro per share, in line with the poll average of 0.41 euros.

($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)