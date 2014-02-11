VIENNA Feb 11 Austrian lender Erste Group's net profit fell to around 60 million euros ($81.9 million)in 2013, it said on Tuesday. Its 2012 net profit was 483.5 million euros.

"While the operating result, risk costs and the performance of the Romanian subsidiary BCR was in line with management guidance, goodwill write-downs and tax effects negatively impacted net profit," it said.

"Erste Group intends to pay a dividend on common stock in 2013. The final dividend proposal of the management board will be published as part of the preliminary results presentation on Feb. 28, 2014," it added. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Heavens)