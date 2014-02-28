VIENNA Feb 28 Austrian lender Erste Group aims to keep operating profit roughly steady this year as key markets in Austria and central and eastern Europe stabilise, it said on Friday.

"Against this backdrop Erste Group anticipates a slow start to the year but aims to keep operating profit stable... at about 3.1 billion euros," it said, adding that this meant plus or minus 2 percent.

Proposing to halve its dividend to 0.2 euros, Erste said it expected risk costs to decline by no more than 5 percent, to about 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

Erste put 2013 net profit at 61 million euros. It had announced on Feb. 11 that net profit slumped by nearly 90 percent to around 60 million euros as goodwill writedowns and tax effects hit the bottom line.

