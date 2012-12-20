Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
VIENNA Dec 20 Erste Group Bank is to sell its Ukrainian unit to the owners of Fidobank for $83 million as it focuses on customers in the European Union.
The Austrian lender also said on Thursday it expected to complete the sale during the course of 2013. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.