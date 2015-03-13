March 13 Erste Asset Management, part of Erste Group Bank AG, appointed Stepan Mikolasek as head of its newly created equity management team.

Mikolasek, who has more than 15 years of experience as an investment manager, will be responsible for all equity-related activities and report to Chief Investment Officer Gerold Permoser, the company said.

Erste also named Peter Szopo head of the equity team in Vienna and chief equity strategist.

Mikolasek was earlier chief investment officer and member of the board of Erste Asset Management group's Czech investment company.

The appointment is effective March 16, the company said.

Peter Szopo has been adviser for equity fund management in Central and East European equity markets with Erste Asset Management since May 2013, the company said.

