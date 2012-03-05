(Adds Erste comment, background)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Erste Group Bank
made a gain of around 150 million euros ($198 million) by buying
back more than 495 million euros of hybrid Tier 1 and Lower Tier
2 securities at a discount to par, emerging Europe's No.2 lender
said.
The deal aimed to help the Austrian lender boost its capital
ratio, but it gave no details about this on Monday.
Its core tier 1 ratio under European Banking Authority
standards stood at 8.9 percent at the end of 2011, just short of
the 9 percent minimum major European banks have to have by
mid-2012, it had said last week.
That left it well placed use retained earnings and
reductions of non-core assets to fill the remaining capital gap
of 166 million euros, down from 743 million late last year.
The bank's buyback, launched in mid-February, was the first
such exercise from an Austrian financial institution and has
since been followed by Raiffeisen Bank International
and nationalised lender Hypo Group Alpe Adria.
A number of other European banks have announced discounted
buy-backs of subordinated debt as a way to boost Core Tier 1
ratios. Erste had said in February that it expected to make a
capital gain of 160-170 million as a result of the tender.
The liability management exercise was capped at 500 million
euros for the six hybrid Tier 1 notes the bank had been
targeting. It offered to buy them back at between 55 percent and
70 percent of par. It also offered to buy back a Lower Tier 2 at
88 percent of par and accepted 332.35 million.
The offer expired on March 2. Credit Suisse, Erste, Goldman
Sachs and JP Morgan were dealer managers.
($1 = 0.7573 euros)
(Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna; Additional
writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)