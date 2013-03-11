BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co divests site-leasehold with a grocery store in Akalla
* SAID WEDNESDAY DIVESTED A SITE-LEASEHOLD WITH A GROCERY STORE IN AKALLA
VIENNA, March 11 Austrian lender Erste Group Bank unveiled a permanent offer for the shares in Romanian unit BCR it does not already own, it said on Monday, with the price initially set at 0.75 Romanian leu ($0.22) per share.
"Unlike previous offers by Erste Group, the new offer is made for an undetermined period of time. It is launched with an initial price of RON 0.75 per share, again at a significant premium. The initial price is valid from March 8 through June 30 2013, and is subject to quarterly adjustments," it said, adding minority shareholder SIF was not included in the offer.
Erste Group has 93.57 percent of BCR now after its last buy-out offer for minority shareholders last September and October.
($1 = 3.3553 Romanian leus) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker)
By Chris Thomas June 1 Philippine shares rose on Thursday, heading for their first gain in three sessions and outperforming other Southeast Asian markets, after the lower house of Congress approved a much-anticipated tax reform bill on Wednesday. The bill, yet to be published and which still needs Senate approval, is critical to President Rodrigo Duterte's economic programme, which focuses on infrastructure spending and fiscal efficiency to lift growth to as much as 8 per