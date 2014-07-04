VIENNA, July 4 Erste Group Bank's
Andreas Treichl wants to remain chief executive of central and
eastern Europe's third-biggest lender despite warning that it
will post a record loss in 2014, he told Austrian broadcaster
ORF On Friday.
"I'm available. I enjoy doing it. And I look forward to good
years that we have ahead of us," Europe's longest-serving bank
CEO said in an interview as his bank's stock tanked nearly 15
percent.
Despite fresh hits from Romania and Hungary that will push
Erste deep into the red this year, the bank did not need fresh
equity, he said.
"With the results that we believe we will be able to achieve
in the years ahead we consider ourselves fully sufficiently
capitalised and we will meet all demands from (regulators in)
Brussels and Frankfurt," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)