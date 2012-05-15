VIENNA May 15 Erste Group Bank has no
immediate plans to expand further in central and eastern Europe
but has Poland and Bulgaria in mind for the long run, Chief
Executive Andreas Treichl told shareholders on Tuesday.
"If we look into the long term, the market we have to move
into urgently - and urgently means for me sometime in the next
25 years - is Poland," he said in response to a question.
"Afterwards we will probably relatively soon get into
Bulgaria. At the moment we have no expansion plans in this
direction."
Erste, emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, thinks
Ukraine remains a "very interesting market" for the long term
given its commodity wealth and geography, he added, although he
added it was hard to judge the country's political direction.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)