VIENNA, March 2 Ratings agency Fitch reffirmed Erste Group Bank AG's viability rating at "a-" and removed it from "rating watch negative", citing good underlying fourth-quarter results and a sound funding profile.

Fitch had placed Erste's viability rating (VR) on its watch list in October after the Austrian bank -- emerging Europe's second-biggest lender -- posted a surprise third-quarter loss.

It said on Friday Erste's VR remained exposed to any further deterioration in some of its key markets.

"Erste's proportion of lending exposure to currently underperforming Hungary, Romania and Croatia is higher than peers (18 percent of credit exposure at end-2011), putting pressure on the bank's asset quality in 2012," it said.

On the other hand it had solid franchises in better-performing markets such as Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Fitch noted.

"Improving and rebalancing its capital structure in light of European Banking Authority (EBA) requirements and the upcoming Basel III implementation is among Erste's main challenges," Fitch said.

It noted the "considerable proportion" of hybrid capital on its balance sheet and large amount of minority interests, although Erste is in the process of buying back some hybrid instruments.

Erste said this week it had nearly reached the 9 percent core capital ratio big European banks need to hold by mid-2012.

"Erste's progress in restoring its capital base in Q411 was in Fitch's view encouraging but if Erste starts to lag in restoring its capital bases to the level requested by EBA, in Fitch's view this would indicate financial stress," it said.

Fitch reiterated it expected Austrian authorities would support Erste if required given its nearly one-fifth share of domestic retail lending and deposits plus its big role in central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)