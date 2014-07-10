BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank sees H1 2017 net profit up 5-14 pct
April 28 Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd:
VIENNA, July 10 Austria's Erste Group Bank faces a hit of up to 300 million euros ($409 million) from a new Hungarian law that makes banks compensate borrowers for mispriced foreign-currency loans, a spokesman said on Thursday.
Erste had cited the impact of the law and fresh writedowns in Romania when warning last week that it expected a record 2014 loss of up to 1.6 billion euros.
Austrian rival Raiffeisen Bank International has estimated the Hungarian law would cost it up to 160 million euros. . UniCredit Bank Austria has not detailed its exposure but said it will make a profit in Hungary this year in any event. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
April 28 Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd:
* Seeking to raise a total of $138.45 million through issue of approximately 98,892,723 new shares at $1.40 per share