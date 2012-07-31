VIENNA, July 31 Austrian lender Erste Group Bank
has become more upbeat about prospects for 2013,
executives said on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said the bank, vying to
defend its spot as emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, had
focused on becoming as efficient as possible and cleaning up
legacy trouble spots amid economic headwinds.
"And I think we can be very confident that 2012 in that
respect will have brought us a very, very substantial way
forward. So, irrespective of what the overall environment will
bring to us in 2013, we look at that year a lot more relaxed
than a couple of quarters ago," he told a conference call with
analysts after quarterly results.
