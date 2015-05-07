VIENNA May 7 Erste Group more than
doubled first-quarter net profit to 225.8 million euros ($256.8
million), easily beating market expectations as risk provisions
dropped, emerging Europe's third-largest lender said on
Thursday.
It stuck to its forecast that 2015 operating profit would
fall at a mid-single-digit rate from the 3.09 billion euros it
made in 2014 given lower operating results in Hungary and
Romania and persistently low interest rates.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net
profit after minorities to rise 82.5 percent to 188 million
euros.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)