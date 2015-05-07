* Q1 net profit 225.8 mln eur vs poll avg 188 mln
* Reiterates outlook for slightly lower operating result
* Fully loaded CET1 ratio falls to 10.2 pct
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, May 7 A brighter economic picture across
most of central and eastern
Europe is helping Erste Group to bounce back from a
record 2014 net loss, the region's third-biggest lender said on
Thursday, as it beat first-quarter profit estimates.
Mortgage loans are on the rise and consumer lending is
picking up in places including the Czech Republic, Slovakia and
Romania, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said, while corporate
loans are seeing better volume although weak margins.
Vienna-based Erste more than doubled first-quarter net
profit to 225.8 million euros ($256.8 million) as risk
provisions halved, though it added this rate of improvement
would not be sustained over the full year.
It stuck to its forecast for 2015 operating profit to fall
by a mid-single-digit percentage from 3.09 billion euros in
2014, given lower operating results in Hungary and Romania and
persistently low interest rates.
Big writedowns in those two countries torpedoed 2014
results, and Erste stuck to its outlook for another loss in
Hungary this year given the country's high bank levy.
It expected loan growth in the low single digits and a
decline in risk costs to 1.0-1.2 billion euros this year, while
banking levies were set to total about 360 million euros.
Erste's common equity tier 1 capital ratio under fully
phased-in Basel 3 standards fell to 10.2 percent of
risk-weighted assets from 10.6 percent at the end of 2014 as
first-quarter profit could not be booked yet as capital.
It was seeking clarification from supervisors on whether
booking risk costs quarterly, but counting profit contributions
as capital only with half-year and full-year results, was the
right approach. Treichl said the ratio should be back up to 10.6
percent at mid-year, a level with which he felt comfortable.
Erste again played down prospects for big acquisitions,
especially in Poland, a big gap in its seven-country footprint.
"We have defined Poland as an attractive market but we see
no pressure and there is nothing currently in the pipeline
except minor steps we are doing in our core markets," Chief
Financial Officer Gernot Mittendorfer told a conference call.
Treichl added: "In the long term Poland should be one of our
markets because we define ourselves as a financial institution
for the eastern part of the EU and Poland is the largest country
in there, but Poland is not going to run away."
Erste's rivals include market leader UniCredit Bank Austria
and Raiffeisen Bank International, which
unlike Erste rely heavily on Russia for profits.
Erste shares were down 0.7 percent to 24.93 euros by 0930
GMT.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
