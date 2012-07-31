* Q2 net profit 107.1 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 113 mln

* Now sees 2012 operating profit somewhat behind 2011 level

* Writes down BCR goodwill by 210 mln eur (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, July 31 Erste Group Bank again cut its outlook for 2012 operating profit on Tuesday, seeing results "somewhat behind" 2011 levels as economies across Europe weaken and revenue suffers as it reduces non-core assets.

"While the full-year operating result is expected to stay somewhat behind 2011, risk costs are also expected to decline to about 2.0 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in 2012, despite risk costs peaking in Romania this year," it said

It said Romanian unit BCR was set to return to profitability in 2013.

Erste Group had in April turned more cautious in its 2012 outlook. The lender, which vies with Raiffeisen Bank International to be emerging Europe's No.2 lender, said then it expected stable rather than slightly higher operating profit for 2012.

The Austrian bank's second-quarter net profit after minorities fell to 107.1 million euros from 199.4 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected 113 million euros.

Erste wrote off 210 million euros in goodwill at BCR in the second quarter, more than offsetting a well-flagged 163 million euro gain from repurchasing hybrid debt.

Erste had agreed in 2005 to pay 3.8 billion euros for a majority of BCR, Romania's largest bank, or nearly six times book value. It has since bought out minority shareholders to avoid a potential public listing.

It swapped out senior management this year at the lender, which has more than 3.7 million customers, 667 branches and nearly 9,000 staff, according to the group's website.

($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)