VIENNA Feb 29 Erste Group Bank AG
, emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, forecast
improved 2012 operating results as risk costs fall from elevated
2011 levels.
It said on Wednesday the economies in most of its core
markets would grow this year, with only Hungary and Croatia set
for "a mild negative performance".
"Against this backdrop and despite the reduction of non-core
assets, Erste Group expects a slightly rising operating result
in 2012 supported by selective loan growth in its core markets
and further cost reductions," it said.
"Risk costs should decrease in 2012 as extraordinary effects
such as the 450 million euro one-off provisions in Hungary are
not expected to recur. Erste Group expects the EBA capital ratio
to exceed 9 percent beyond June 30, 2012."
Fourth-quarter net profit after minority interest edged up
year on year to 254.1 million euros ($341.1 million), beating
the average estimate of 181 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
