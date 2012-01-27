VIENNA Jan 27 Erste Group Bank's Romanian unit BCR named Tomas Spurny as chief executive, tapping a veteran of emerging Europe banking to run the business in a tough economic climate.

Spurny, 46, most recently chief executive at Intesa Sanpaolo's CIB Bank Hungary and a former McKinsey consultant, is set to take over in April from Dominic Bruynseels, Erste said in a statement on Friday.

Erste's head of group performance management, Bernd Mittermair, 43, becomes BCR finance chief, succeeding Helmuth Hintringer.

"Despite the continued adverse business environment, Romania retains its excellent growth potential and is one of the core markets that Erste Group focuses on," BCR Chairman and Erste Group Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)