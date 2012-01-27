VIENNA Jan 27 Erste Group Bank's
Romanian unit BCR named Tomas Spurny as chief
executive, tapping a veteran of emerging Europe banking to run
the business in a tough economic climate.
Spurny, 46, most recently chief executive at Intesa
Sanpaolo's CIB Bank Hungary and a former McKinsey
consultant, is set to take over in April from Dominic
Bruynseels, Erste said in a statement on Friday.
Erste's head of group performance management, Bernd
Mittermair, 43, becomes BCR finance chief, succeeding Helmuth
Hintringer.
"Despite the continued adverse business environment, Romania
retains its excellent growth potential and is one of the core
markets that Erste Group focuses on," BCR Chairman and Erste
Group Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)