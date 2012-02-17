* Launches tender offers for nominal 500 mln eur in hybrid debt

* Expects equity gain of rouhgly 160-170 mln eur

* Joins European peers using debt buybacks to boost capital ratio (Adds Erste comment, background)

VIENNA, Feb 17 Erste Group offered to buy back up to a nominal 500 million euros ($652 million) worth of hybrid capital to help reach European capital adequacy targets, the Austrian bank said.

It thus joins the ranks of peers using such buybacks to shore up their balance sheets ahead of the European Banking Authority's deadline for major banks to have core capital worth 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by mid-2012.

"We are doing this to break the 9 percent and have a comfortable buffer," a bank spokeswoman said on Friday.

"There are several measures. This is not the only one," she added, noting the bank estimated it could generate equity of roughly 160-70 million euros from the transaction depending on how many investors take up the offer.

Erste stock rose 3.06 percent to 18.87 euros by 1314 GMT, while the Stoxx European bank sector index gained 1.8 percent.

EBA has calculated that Erste had to fill a 743 million euro capital gap to hit the target. Erste has said it aims to exceed this by around 200 million euros and reach at least 9.1 percent.

Erste intends to cancel the Tier 1 and lower Tier 2 securities it buys under the offer "at a later point in time", it said in a statement. The offer is set to run until March 2.

J.P. Morgan, Erste Group, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are acting as dealer managers, and Lucid Issuer Services Ltd is acting as tender agent, it said.

According to the EBA, European banks plan to meet 22 percent of their capital shortfall by converting hybrid instruments - almost on par with the 26 percent coming from capital raising, retained earnings and scrip dividends.

Since the beginning of the fourth quarter in 2011, they have raised over 14 billion euros with discounted buy-backs.

Italian banks such as UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco Popolare have used buybacks of hybrid debt to improve their capital base. HSH Nordbank launched the first liability management from a German landesbank.

($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Will Waterman and David Cowell)