Nov 7 Erytech Pharma SA :

* To report positive initial results on use of GRASPA in all patients allergic to E.Coli and Erwinia derived asparaginases at American Society of Hematology (ASH)

* Announces presentation of four case studies with GRASPA in expanded access program at annual meeting of ASH

* First results of program indicate reduced hypersensitivity reactions in double allergic patients while maintaining adequate asparaginase activity

* First results of program bring additional confirmation of GRASPA's reduced immunotoxicity, also in patients with prior allergies to E.Coli derived asparaginase