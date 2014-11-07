BRIEF-Kolen receives China patent
* Says it received China patent on April 26, for photographic lens optical system
Nov 7 Erytech Pharma SA :
* To report positive initial results on use of GRASPA in all patients allergic to E.Coli and Erwinia derived asparaginases at American Society of Hematology (ASH)
* Announces presentation of four case studies with GRASPA in expanded access program at annual meeting of ASH
* First results of program indicate reduced hypersensitivity reactions in double allergic patients while maintaining adequate asparaginase activity
* First results of program bring additional confirmation of GRASPA's reduced immunotoxicity, also in patients with prior allergies to E.Coli derived asparaginase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epigenomics AG: BLITZ F16-83 GMBH to launch takeover offer for Epigenomics AG