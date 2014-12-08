Dec 8 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Reports additional positive phase III results from clinical study with ERY-ASP/GRASPA in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

* Study was not powered to demonstrate statistical significance on any of secondary parameters

* "Results will support plans for regulatory filing of GRASPA in European Union in first half of 2015 and accelerating development in United States" - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)