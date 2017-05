Jan 12 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Announces ADR level 1 listing in the U.S.

* Launches sponsored American Depository Receipt (ADR) level 1 listing in U.S. in order to support expansion of US investor base

* Erytech ADRs will now be available for trading in US over-the-counter (OTC) market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)