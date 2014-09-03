BRIEF-LeMaitre Vascular Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* LeMaitre Q1 2017 record sales $24.1 mm (+19%), net income $3.2 mm (+49%)
Sept 3 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Said on Tuesday it had cash and cash equivalents of 12.3 million euros at end of June 2014, compared with 15.1 million euros on December 31, 2013
* Said total cash consumption for H1 has been 2.8 million euros
* Reported H1 net loss of 3.2 million euros versus 4.1 million euros in H1 2013
* Said Phase III clinical study in ALL on track for results in early Q4
* Says 2017 earnings per share guidance increased to $10.64-$11.32 on GAAP basis, and $12.00-$12.60 on non-GAAP basis