* Said on Tuesday it had cash and cash equivalents of 12.3 million euros at end of June 2014, compared with 15.1 million euros on December 31, 2013

* Said total cash consumption for H1 has been 2.8 million euros

* Reported H1 net loss of 3.2 million euros versus 4.1 million euros in H1 2013

* Said Phase III clinical study in ALL on track for results in early Q4

