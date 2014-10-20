BRIEF-Alfredo Manresa appointed to Cuba Ventures' board
* Alfredo Manresa appointed to the Cuba Ventures' board of directors and an update of the modernization of 166 websites
Oct 20 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Gets new patent in U.S. in asparaginase field
* Patent protects the process and methods detecting neutralizing factor activity of asparaginase in patients, including anti-asparaginase antibody
* Patent effective until 2029
* Has renewed a multi-year license agreement with ALPS electric Co Ltd