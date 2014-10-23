Oct 23 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Raises 30 million euros for expanding its therapeutic
indications in oncology and accelerating its clinical
development
* Announces reserved capital increased with 30 million
euros, of which 68 pct subscribed by U.S. investors specialized
in life sciences
* Intends to speed up its development in U.S. and in solid
tumors
* Total of 1,224,489 new shares will be issued within a
capital increase with suppression of preferential subscription
rights
* New shares represent around 17.8 pct of number of shares
in circulation (after capital increase)
* Issue price has been set at 24.50 euros per share
