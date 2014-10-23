Oct. 23 Espirito Santo Saude SA :

* Informed on Wednesday that following the takeover process finished on Oct. 14, Grupo Angeles Servicios de Salud sold its stake on Espirito Santo Saude on Oct. 17

* Grupo Angeles' stake on Espirito Santo Saude was of 3.62 million shares representing 3.79 pct of Espirito Santo Saude social capital

* Olegario Vasquez Rana, chairman and main shareholder of Grupo Angeles, following the same context sold 1.52 million shares representing 1.59 pct of Espirito Santo Saude social capital

* Olegario Vazquez Aldir, vice-chairman of Grupo Angeles, following the same context sold 1.52 million shares representing 1.59 pct of Espirito Santo Saude social capital

Source text: [bit.ly/1wqhOTu]

Further company coverage: