SHANGHAI, Sept 23 Chinese conglomerate Fosun
International Ltd is bidding 451 million euros ($580
million) for Portugal's Espirito Santo Saude (ESS),
weighing into a takeover battle for the hospital business of the
indebted Espirito Santo family.
Fosun bid 4.72 euro per share through its Portuguese
subsidiary Fidelidade, Fosun said in a statement on Tuesday,
trumping earlier bids from Portuguese healthcare firm Jose de
Mello Saude and Mexico's Grupo Angeles. The
latter bid 4.5 euros per share earlier this week.
Fosun, China's answer to Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc, has been increasingly active on the global stage,
snapping up Portuguese insurer Caixa Seguros e Saude in January
and upping a bid for holiday group Club Mediterranee SA
this month.
Fosun is also looking to boost its private healthcare
business, a growing area in China as the government looks to
open the sector up to private capital. ESS owns hospitals,
clinics and elderly care homes around Portugal.
ESS is 51 percent owned by the beleaguered Espirito Santo
family, whose main holding companies need to sell assets after
filing for creditor protection in July under a mountain of debt.
The takeover battle has helped drive ESS's shares up 51.6
percent this year, far outflanking the wider market.
($1 dollar = 0.78 euro)
