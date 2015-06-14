FRANKFURT, June 14 The Philae lander space probe
thought lost has woken up some seven months after officials
thought it marooned in the shadows of a comet, the European
Space Agency said on Sunday.
ESA said it had received signals from the lander late on
Thursday, which began "speaking" with its team on the ground for
the first time since it went into hibernation following a
botched comet landing in November.
"Philae is doing very well," said project manager Stephan
Ulamec in a statement on ESA's website. "The lander is ready for
operations."
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Alison Williams)