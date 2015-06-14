* Lander wakes up seven months after contact lost
* Philae begins "speaking" after emergency hibernation
* Scientists say comet probe seems "perfectly healthy"
By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, June 14 A robotic space lander has
surprised scientists by waking up and sending a signal to Earth,
seven months after straying into the shadows of a comet where
they feared it might be marooned for ever.
The European Space Agency said on Sunday that it had
received signals from the lander, named Philae, late on
Thursday, when it began "speaking" with its team on the ground
for the first time since it went into emergency hibernation
following a botched landing on the comet in November.
Scientists believe the space probe is receiving increasing
amounts of sunlight as the comet speeds closer to the sun,
enabling its solar panels to produce the power needed for it to
send data.
"There's great excitement about it being back," ESA senior
science adviser Mark McCaughrean told Reuters by telephone. "But
we have to make sure it's not the last croak of a dying cowboy."
In the shadows, Philae's solar panels, which were meant to
power the probe after its batteries ran out several days after
landing, received far less than the expected six to seven hours
sunshine per day. It went into hibernation on Nov. 15.
After reawakening, Philae "spoke" for 85 seconds with its
team on the ground via its mothership Rosetta, which is orbiting
the comet at a distance of about 6.5 km (4 miles). Analysis of
the detailed data suggests the lander had been awake earlier but
unable to make contact, ESA said.
"It's very fascinating and we're all very happy to have
received this signal," project manager Stephan Ulamec told
Reuters by phone. "The lander seems to be perfectly healthy."
Philae's official Twitter account also came back to life on
Sunday, tweeting: "Hello Earth! Can you hear me?"
Scientists hope that samples drilled from the roughly 3-by-5
km comet by Philae will unlock details about how the planets -
and possibly even life - evolved. The rock and ice that make up
comets preserve ancient organic molecules like a time capsule.
The lander was released from Rosetta in November after a 6.4
billion km journey that took more than 10 years - a mission that
cost close to 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion).
But harpoons to anchor Philae to the surface failed to
deploy and it bounced twice before floating to rest two hours
later. Scientists scoured the surface of Comet
67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko for months in the hope that the lander
would revive.
The mood at ESA shot from despondency to "unalloyed joy"
when the first signal arrived, triggering a flurry of midnight
emails and emergency meetings among scientists keen to see what
Philae would reveal, said McCaughrean.
The challenge now is to assess the state of the lander
itself, with scientists waiting for the next contact. There are
still more than 8,000 data packets in Philae's mass memory that
will provide information on what happened in the past few days,
ESA said.
Comets date back to the formation of the solar system some
4.6 billion years ago. Some scientists suspect comets delivered
water to Earth when they collided with the planet aeons ago.
"Comets are treasure chests of material from the birth of
the solar system," McCaughrean said.
Scientists must now race to extract as much data from the
comet as possible before its orbit takes it back away from the
sun in several months' time and towards the outer reaches of the
solar system.
At that point, the mother ship Rosetta will have burned most
of its fuel. Unable to manoeuvre, scientists are likely to let
it spiral slowly towards the comet's surface, making an
increasingly detailed analysis from above until it comes to rest
and loses contact with the Earth.
