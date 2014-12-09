PSA Group needs deeper cuts in China, CEO says
SHANGHAI, April 18 PSA Group needs "a new business model" in China with "much more cost reduction", Chief Executive Carlos Tavares told reporters on Tuesday at the Shanghai auto show.
Dec 9 Escort Teknoloji :
* Establishes a new subsidiary EYF Teknoloji
* Says new unit EYF Teknoloji will operate on software and programming
* Says new unit EYF Teknoloji will have TRY 100,000 capital Source text: bit.ly/1AZqi6I Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* VST Industries Ltd - March quarter net profit 451 million rupees versus profit 1.53 bln rupees year ago