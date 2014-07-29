July 29 Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd posted a 41.49 percent drop in June-quarter profit: For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2014 Q12013 --------------------------------------------------------------- Net Profit 341.11 mln rupees 583 mln rupees Total income from ops 11.29 bln rupees 11.76 bln rupees ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)