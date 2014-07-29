BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
July 29 Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd posted a 41.49 percent drop in June-quarter profit: For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2014 Q12013 --------------------------------------------------------------- Net Profit 341.11 mln rupees 583 mln rupees Total income from ops 11.29 bln rupees 11.76 bln rupees ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago