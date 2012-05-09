* Q2 adj EPS $0.41 vs est $0.42

* Q2 sales rose 4 percent to $174 million

May 9 Engineered products maker ESCO Technologies Inc's profit missed estimates on lower sales at its utility business.

January-March net income fell to $10.2 million, or 38 cents per share, from $13.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding a one-time tax charge, it earned 41 cents per share.

The company's revenue rose 4 percent to $174 million. Sales at its utility sales segment fell 12 percent.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $173.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ESCO, incorporated in 1990, makes engineered products and systems that have industrial, aerospace and commercial applications.

Shares of the St. Louis, Missouri-based company closed at $33.19 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have lost 11 percent of their value in the last month.