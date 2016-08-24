(Adds background on ESG and Carlyle)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Lawrence Delevingne
Aug 24 The partners of Emerging Sovereign Group
LLC (ESG) have agreed to buy back the majority stake in the
emerging markets-focused hedge fund manager that was acquired by
Carlyle Group LP in 2011, Carlyle said on Wednesday.
The move comes as Carlyle has chosen to focus more on
credit-oriented investment strategies, such as direct lending,
distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations, while ESG
has remained an equities-focused hedge fund firm.
ESG was founded in 2002 by former Morgan Stanley
colleagues Kevin Kenny, Mete Tuncel and Jason Kirschner with
seed capital from Tiger Management founder Julian Robertson. It
has $3.5 billion is assets, up from $1.25 billion when Carlyle
acquired a controlling stake in it in 2011.
"ESG is a strong organization, has been a terrific partner
to Carlyle and will thrive as an independent business... We wish
Kevin Kenny and his team continued success in the future,"
Carlyle co-founder and co-chief executive William Conway said in
a statement.
Many hedge funds targeting emerging markets have struggled
to produce stellar returns in recent years, as bets on economic
growth in some countries such as Brazil and Russia have gone
sour.
The split with ESG will further reduce Carlyle's hedge fund
offerings, after it shut down its hedge fund-of-funds manager,
Diversified Global Asset Management Corp (DGAM), earlier this
year, citing a challenging market environment that made it
difficult to gain scale.
Its remaining hedge fund units, Claren Road Asset Management
and Vermillion, have continued to generate losses amid poor
financial performance and investor redemptions, even as Carlyle
has continued to invest in new products and strategies, Carlyle
Chief Financial Officer Curt Buser said on the firm's latest
quarterly earnings call last month.
Carlyle also said last month that it anticipated greater
operating losses from some of the hedge funds and associated
commodities products than it previously expected.
Hedge funds, as well as distressed debt, mezzanine credit
and direct lending offerings, are part of Carlyle's Global
Market Strategies (GMS) business, which had $34.7 billion in
assets under management as of the end of June, down 5 percent
year-on-year.
Buser said last month Carlyle had expected GMS to be a
larger contributor to distributable earnings and fee-related
earnings at this point than it actually is.
Carlyle had total assets under management of $175.6 billion
at the end of June, of which $57.6 billion were in private
equity, $37.5 billion were in real estate, and $45.7 billion
were in so-called investment solutions, such as fund-of-funds.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Lawrence Delevigne in New
York; Editing by Bernard Orr)