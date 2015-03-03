(Adds deal value, source)
TOKYO/FRANKFURT, March 3 Japan's NTT
Communications Corp said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy German
data centre firm e-shelter, becoming Europe's third-biggest
operator in the sector from the latest in a series of overseas
acquisitions to counter sluggish domestic growth.
NTT Communications, an unlisted division of Japanese
telecoms company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (NTT)
did not disclose financial terms but a person familiar
with the deal said that it values e-shelter at slightly more
than $1 billion including debt.
The equity part of the transaction is roughly 100 billion
yen ($832 million), the source said. That is broadly in line
with another source's previous estimate on the proposed deal's
value.
In a joint statement, NTT Communications and e-shelter said
the Japanese business will acquire 86.7 percent of the German
company founded in 2000. Operating data centres in four major
cities in Germany including Berlin, as well as in Zurich and
Vienna, e-shelter is Germany's biggest provider of data centre
services, they said.
NTT plans to use e-shelter as a hub for further growth.
"Most of that will be organic growth, as there are only few
independent data centres available, which compete with telecoms
incumbents such as Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone
," the person familiar with the deal said.
The European deal stretches the NTT brand further across the
globe. In 2010 parent NTT bought South Africa's Dimension Data
for 382 billion yen, followed in 2013 by NTT Communications
signing deals with a combined value of 85.5 billion yen to take
over two U.S. cloud computing businesses, Virtela Technology
Services and RagingWire Data Centers.
Parent NTT's shares were down 0.7 percent at the close in
Tokyo, against a flat benchmark Nikkei 225 index.
Lazard advised NTT on the deal, while e-shelter was advised
by Morgan Stanley.
