JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 South Africa power utility Eskom said on Monday it would auction up to 250 million rand ($30.5 million) worth of its 2018 bond on Nov. 23.

The utility said minimum bids allowed would be 1 million rand and bids would be based on the spread over the government's 2018 bond. ($1 = 8.194 South African Rand)

(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)