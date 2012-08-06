JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 South African power utility Eskom said on Monday it will on Aug. 8 auction 300 million rand ($36.79 million) of its EL28 inflation linked bond and 100 million rand of its ES33 bond.

The EL28 bond carries a coupon of 2.55 percent and the ES33 bond has a coupon of 7.5 percent. ($1 = 8.1545 South African rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)