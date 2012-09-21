GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 South African power utility Eskom will auction up to 350 million rand ($42 million) in total of its EL28 inflation-linked and ES33 vanilla bond on Sept 26, it said on Friday.
The EL28 bond carries a coupon of 2.55 percent while the ES33 bond has a coupon of 7.5 percent. ($1 = 8.3260 South African rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
SHANGHAI, June 5 An explosion rocked a petrochemical plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong early on Monday, but the cause and extent of damage was unknown, the state news agency Xinhua reported.